Claire played Emma on H20 before joining The Vampire Diaries. Supplied

Claire Holt

Claire traded the Gold Coast for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood after leaving the show first landing a role in the Mean Girls sequel before a guest role in hit series Pretty Little Liars.

The 32-year-old’s big break came when she was cast in The Vampire Diaries as Rebekah Mikaelson. Her role on the show then carried over to the show’s spin-off series The Originals.

It’s also where she was reunited with co-star and real-life gal pal, Phoebe Tonkin.

Phoebe's character, Cleo, had a romance with Lewis. Supplied

Phoebe Tonkin

The same year H20 wrapped up, Phoebe was cast in hit Aussie film Tomorrow When The War Began. She then went on to secure a brief stint in Home And Away before moving to the U.S.

Claire and Phoebe have remained close friends since their time on the local show where they first met as teens before reuniting on the set of The Vampire Diaries and even had a mini reunion recently.

Phoebe opened up about her long-running friendship with Claire and both working on the hit series at a fan event in 2014.

"Claire was, like, the first person obviously that I told [about landing the part of Hayley]," she explained at the time.

"I was 15 years old when I met Claire; she was 16. We were both in the Gold Coast, for years. And then, when I moved to L.A., I actually stayed on Claire's couch when I was auditioning. And she was like, 'This is the local coffee place.' She really showed me the ropes of Los Angeles."

Since leaving the magical franchise Phoebe starred in Bloom alongside Ryan Corr and Jacki Weaver.

Look familiar? Cariba appeared on Home And Away with Tim Franklin. Supplied/Instagram

Cariba Heine

Cariba swapped her infamous tail for dancing shoes in 2021 when she scored the role of Isabelle in kids series Dance Academy.

The 32-year-old has also appeared in U.S. series Designated Survivor, Home And Away and The Secrets She Keeps.

Angus was our teen crush. Supplied

Angus McLaren

There have been plenty of shows that we’ve fallen for Angus McLaren in but H20 was the original source of our crush.

Playing the girls adorable friend and sidekick, Lewis, Angus stole our hearts instantly.

Angus went on to star in Aussie series Doctor Doctor, Home And Away and most notably, Packed To The Rafters.

Miriam was the WORST, but was played brilliantly by Annabelle. Supplied

Annabelle Stephenson

Naturally the girls had to have an enemy on the show, and that came in snobby teen, Miriam.

Annabelle has gone on to star in both local and overseas dramas including Revenge, Tidelands and most recently, Home And Away, where she was involved in an affair with Summer Bay cop, Colby, played by Tim Franklin.