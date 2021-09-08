"I'm completely behind what you said @guysebastian 🙌❤️," Paulini wrote on Instagram. Getty

The backlash started after Guy deleted an Instagram post promoting his involvement in the #VaxTheNation advertising campaign, encouraging the country to get the COVID jab so live shows can resume.

Taking part in the effort were some of the biggest names in Australian music, including Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes and more.

After the campaign was wiped from his Instagram, Guy uploaded an apology video which claimed the initial post had been published without his "direct involvement".

"I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices," Guy said in a video uploaded to Instagram. Instagram

"Whilst I want things to get going again, it’s not my role to communicate in the way that post was communicating," Guy said in the apology clip.

"I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices," the Kids Smart Brand Ambassador continued. "I’m very sensitive of it, not only on a public level, but even in my personal life with people who have circumstances that they have to consider when making these choices."

He concluded: "It was not a post that communicated with love or compassion, which I feel is what’s needed when it comes to addressing things like vaccinations."

WATCH: Edwina Bartholomew gets her COVID-19 vaccine (Article continues after video)

Unlike Paulini, many celebrities have publicly criticised The Voice judge for his stance, or rather lack-there-of.

Radio personality Ray Hadley said that the musician should "get off the fence" and "grow a set."

Meanwhile, fellow musician Ben Lee, who ironically sings Catch My Disease, also shared his opinion about the saga, writing on Twitter: “To be honest, this is actually a really sad example of what happens when your career is dependent on trying to be all things to all people.”