Guy Sebastian apologised in a video posted to social media. Instagram/guysebastian

"Whilst I want things to get going again, it’s not my role to communicate in the way that post was communicating," Guy said in the apology clip.

"I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices.

"I’m very sensitive of it, not only on a public level, but even in my personal life with people who have circumstances that they have to consider when making these choices.

He concluded, “So I just want to say I’m really sorry.

"It was not a post that communicated with love or compassion, which I feel is what’s needed when it comes to addressing things like vaccinations."

Despite saying he would "never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their health", one Twitter user pointed out that Guy and his wife Jules are actually ambassadors for Nature’s Way Kids Smart VITA Gummies.

Since releasing the apology clip, the Battle Scars hitmaker has faced a wave of criticism from several artists and media personalities for backing down on his support for the public health campaign.

In response to Guy's video, fellow musician Ben Lee wrote on Twitter, “To be honest, this is actually a really sad example of what happens when your career is dependent on trying to be all things to all people.”

He even drew the ire of radio personality Ray Hadley, who said that Guy should "get off the fence" and "grow a set."

"That was a weak-kneed, ordinary response when the vast bulk of people in your industry are desperate to get back to work and the only way they get back to work is through double vaccination.

Ray added, "That was a really weak response."

While the ordeal had left confusion as to wear Guy sits on the vaccine debate, he confirmed to news.com.au that while he is "double-vaccinated", he doesn't believe it's his place "to tell people what to do.'"

"There is no confusion, I made the personal decision to be double vaccinated," he said in the statement.

"I support the music industry initiatives to revive our industry, however, I personally don’t believe it is my place to deal in absolutes to tell people what to do in regards to their personal health choices.

"We need to remember to communicate with empathy and understanding," he said, adding, "This has always been my goal."