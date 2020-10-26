It’s hard to believe that singer Guy Sebastian (pictured) has been a music star for 17 years. Getty

In the song ‘Love on Display’, you talk about PDA. Are you happy to show your affections for your wife, Jules and family?

I love being open with my life. That was set when I was on Idol. When I started my career, people paid money so I could achieve my dreams. It’s such a beautiful thing.

And to this day people will come up to me and say, “I spent a fortune on you.” So, I think that’s meant that I’m someone who is not necessarily afraid of public scrutiny.

When Jules and I show the world our family or our relationship or talk about each other, we’re doing it without fear.

“Every time someone says time has flown, I think the opposite,” Guy says. Getty

You posted a great shot of you and the family on Instagram recently...

We were all styled up, even the kids. We’re in a sweet spot at the moment where the kids are (Hudson) eight and (Archer) six and they play together.

So, we’re going on mountain bikes rides and fishing together. And with that photo, it was nice to pay tribute to Jules because she’s the most selfless person I know.

She’s a very caring and amazing mum and always trying to improve and be better in life. She’s a good egg.

Guy says that he loves being "open" with his life. Getty

Are you looking forward to touring next year?

I’ve always described performing live as the cherry on top. You spend so much time in the studio and it’s technical and can be quite tedious. And it’s not until you go on the road that you get the feedback.

That’s when you see [people] singing along and you understand that these songs mean something to people.

I’ll be at the piano and I’ll start a song and I’ll look out into the audience and see two people look each other and you realise that this is ‘their’ song.

T.R.U.T.H. is out now. Tickets to the T.R.U.T.H. national tour are on sale at guysebastian.com

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!