“Absolutely never,” Guy Sebastian (pictured) says he doesn't plan to follow in the Madden twins footsteps and coach side by side with his brother. Channel Nine

“Absolutely never,” Guy says of the concept. “Because we’ve got a really close relationship where we don’t really talk about work. And anytime we do, it’s weird because I’m the older brother and there’s a big gap between me and Chris."

He adds: “I always had a really nurturing relationship with him growing up. My dad was a geologist so he’d be away from home for a few weeks so it was up to my mum, for a lot of our childhood to bring up the two younger boys. She lent on Ollie, my older brother, and myself a lot to help.”

Guy's brother Chris won The Voice last year. Channel Nine

Guy explains that twins share a unique kind of connection but he and Chris work better when they don’t mix family and business.

“Chris and I function really well as brothers when we play golf, love each other as brothers and just kind of hang and just do brother stuff so I just don’t want anything to ever get in the way. Twins are different, they’ve got this weird special bond. They go through everything together but me and Chris, we’d end up having these big blow ups.”

Guy (right) says teaming up with Shannon Noll (left) on The Voice "would be very entertaining". Getty

However, the Australian Idol winner admits that he wouldn’t say no to teaming up with Shannon Noll, who was runner-up to Guy in Idol’s inaugural season in 2003.

“That one I would see as a less risky one!” he laughs.

“I love Shannon, we’ve got a really close bond. We went through something obviously pretty unique together which has kind of kept us close even though we might talk for ages, he feels like a brother! You catch up and it’s like you saw each other yesterday but no, I think that would be very entertaining.”

Guy joined The Voice in 2019, taking over from the departing Joe Jonas and is the only coach remaining on the panel when the show makes the switch from Nine to Seven this year.

Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland and Boy George will no longer take part and are instead replaced with Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Keith Urban.