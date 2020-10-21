In a new radio interview, The Voice coach Guy Sebastian confessed his "cheating scandal" was staged. Channel Nine

But in a new radio interview, Guy has revealed all wasn’t what it seemed.

In fact, according to Guy, the controversy was “orchestrated” by the reality show’s producers in order to stir up some drama.

“I supposedly cheated on the show by pushing my button and getting an extra member on my team, and the truth bomb is, a lot of that was quite orchestrated,” he admitted to 973.FM’s Robin, Terry & Bob.

“The other coaches didn't know... but for a bit of drama ‘cause we were dealing with COVID and everything else I got it, I understood I had to be a sacrificial lamb and be called a cheat among other things, but it was all staged.”

The Standing With You singer went head to head with Kelly Rowland as she accused him of cheating. Channel Nine

Meanwhile, Wolf who was the artist at the centre of the chaos, admitted shortly after the episode went to air that it was strange watching the coaches argue.

“On stage it was a little bit odd and we go on there not having a clue as to how many spaces are left on each team so when Guy turned I legitimately thought I was through, nothing was wrong,” Wolf explained to WHO.

“Then everyone kind of perked up and then things started to get a little bit weird.”

Wolf Winters blew Guy away with his performance and Guy pressed his button despite his team being full, causing chaos. Channel Nine

Trying to nab extra team members wasn’t the only way Guy caused controversy as a coach on the show.

He was also accused of “favouritism” due to being friends with – or related to – several of the artists including Home and Away star Mark Furze and close friend Matt Gresham.

His brother Chris Sebastian also competed and went on to win the series.

The former Australian Idol winner also clashed with his fellow coaches after being accused of picking “unfair” songs for his artists that favoured one over the other.