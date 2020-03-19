Grant Denyer has a public service announcement: Chill the hell out!
Grant is furious, and understandably so.
MUST WATCH - CCTV: Influx of shoppers rush for toilet paper right after store opens
The TV host has told how bus loads of Sydneysiders are descending on country towns to get their 'two-year' supply of toilet paper, as coronavirus hoarding escalates.
Grant took to Instagram. 'This is crazy. We live in Bathurst and we had two busloads of people from Sydney storm the town and raid our three supermarkets. Which were already depleted.'
Bathurst is two-and-a-half hours west of Sydney, and Grant says it's not the only regional centre that's been targeted!
'They also hit Orange and Lithgow. Geez guys, chill. If we're patient, there's plenty for everyone. We have enough food supplies in Australia.
'You don't need to buy for two years, just a couple of weeks. Let's get through this together, with patience, kindness and resilience.'
Grant's frustrating update comes after his show Dancing With The Stars went to air without its studio audience on Sunday night - and he's not sure if it will return this coming Sunday.
'Bye bye, Melbourne. It was magnificent filming in the home of @dancingon10. I hope I get to return again next week. Although who really knows what's going to happen?' he shared on Instagram.