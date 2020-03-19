MUST WATCH - CCTV: Influx of shoppers rush for toilet paper right after store opens

The TV host has told how bus loads of Sydneysiders are descending on country towns to get their 'two-year' supply of toilet paper, as coronavirus hoarding escalates.

Grant took to Instagram. 'This is crazy. We live in Bathurst and we had two busloads of people from Sydney storm the town and raid our three supermarkets. Which were already depleted.'

Bathurst is two-and-a-half hours west of Sydney, and Grant says it's not the only regional centre that's been targeted!