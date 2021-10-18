Onlookers say Grant and his dance partner, Lily, enjoyed each other’s company during a break in dance rehearsal. New Idea

Onlookers tell New Idea that professional dancer Lily was seen nestling her head on Grant, who is married to wife, Chezzi, with whom he shares three young daughters.

“At around the same time, Grant placed his arm over Lily’s legs, resting his hand on her thigh,” says the onlooker.

Not until the pair spotted cameras did they untangle themselves, continues the bystander, who further explains that Grant and Lily then grabbed some smoothies before heading back to the dance studio.

But the fun certainly did not end there for the new pals!

Let the good times roll! Grant had no hesitation stripping down to his undies for a dip with the DWTS cast. New Idea

On October 11, just a few days after their hands-on lunchbreak, Grant and Lily were spotted chatting up a storm together at the DWTS wrap party.

Held aboard a lavish boat, the event coincided with Sydney’s long-awaited ‘Freedom Day’.

It appeared there was plenty to celebrate, with Grant seen stripping down to his underwear to join Lily – who is believed to have a boyfriend – and the rest of the show’s cast and crew in the yacht’s spa.

The over-friendly nature of Grant and Lily’s friendship will no doubt annoy Chezzi, who has been praised by Grant as a “deadset legend” for holding down the fort with their three daughters, Scout, Sailor and Sunday, at the family’s Bathurst farm.

Posting on Instagram, Grant said he “wants to remember” Lily for the “mental” antics they have shared. Instagram

Certainly, Grant and Lily have made no secret of their chemistry.

Lily, who has appeared twice before on DWTS partnering with both Jett Kenny and Lincoln Lewis, even told her followers in a string of Instagram posts that she and Grant “call each other names” and “wrestle as a dance warm-up”.

A quick sweep of Grant and Lily’s social media pages illustrates their close friendship, with the pair often posing for selfies, playing pranks on each other and, at one stage, Lily even meeting Grant’s children via FaceTime.

