I’m A Celebrity star Grant Denyer (pictured) hasn’t shied away from gushing over his pregnant wife Chezzi and their two daughters Sailor, nine, and Scout, five, while in the so-called jungle. Instagram

“Oh my heart. Scout, my little angel of trouble is having her first day at BIG SCHOOL!!” Grant captioned the carousel of images.

“That cheeky nose squint melts my icy cold television heart and I’m so proud that she is both excited and a bit nervous to start her huge school journey,” he captioned.

In one of the photos, doting dad Grant cuddles his youngest and smiles proudly for the camera, while a follow-up snap shows the youngster standing next to her older sibling.

Grant (left) delighted fans with a sweet family update about his youngest daughter, Scout (right), finally reaching an important milestone. Instagram

“She’s not a bubba anymore but a bright, funny, brave & cute as a button lunatic [whose] soul will only glow brighter as she grows taller,” Grant added.



“I love you Scouty, you’re in great hands with your big sis Sailor there to hold your hand at school today when I cannot. Love you both so much. Dad Xox.”

Enthusiastic fans and fellow parents alike took to Instagram to comment on the post, with one fan writing: “Awww cutie! Have a great day Scouty!”

One sweet snap shows Scout (left) standing next to her older sibling Sailor (right). Instagram

Another person stated: “So cute!! I have 4 going back to school tomorrow including a newbie for high school! Grow up too quickly.”

Meanwhile, another fan added: “Sooo cute, love the uniform,” along with several heart and smile-faced emojis.

In addition to Sailor and Scout, Grant and Chezzi, who tied the knot in 2010, are expecting a third child in March.

In early January, Chezzi gave her Instagram fans another glimpse at her burgeoning baby bump, along with the message: “OK, we’re in the 34th week of this pregnancy.”