Grant Denyer gushed over his daughters Sailor (left) and Scout (right) as he posted photos of them dressed up in Halloween costumes. Instagram

For years, Grant was one of Network Tens busiest TV personalities, hosting shows like Family Feud, Game of Games and Dancing With The Stars – typically as back to back or concurrent duties.

But speaking to TV WEEK in 2018, the Gold Logie winner admitted that he feared missing too much of his kids’ childhood.

"My greatest concern is not being able to observe every single waking moment with those growing little monsters," he told the publication.

"Time is going so fast, and they're evolving so quickly in front of my eyes. I don't want to miss a thing – and as a parent, my greatest paranoia is, 'Am I focusing on work too much?'"

Grant and wife Chezzi (pictured with their daughters) are expecting their third child early next year. Instagram

Grant added that he relishes every moment spent with his family at their farm in Bathurst, NSW.

"The girls understand Daddy comes home and he's sometimes tired, or he might need a nap or go to bed early," he said.

"In the hours we're together, we muck around, jump on the trampoline, play with the dolls' house or run outside with the dog. We ride quad bikes together; we go on little adventures."

"I'm deeply protective of ensuring that we have a balance, because it's not a game you want to get wrong. It's about making that time count."

“You two crazy units are the loves of my life,” Grant wrote of his daughters. Instagram

In August, Grant and Chezzi revealed they were adding to their brood, announcing Chezzi is pregnant with their third child.

According to the Denyers, their bub is due on the first of March next year.