"It would make sense for the Denyer's to film a reality TV show and have cameras following them around in their hometown of Bathurst."

Earlier this year, they even launched their own YouTube channel, Storytime with Sailor & Scout, and a recent post by Chezzi on Instagram suggests the pair are set to follow in their dad’s showbiz footsteps.

Captioning pictures of the girls dressed up to perform at their first Eisteddfod in August, Chezzi wrote: “Scout’s first ever performance – she sang The Addams Family BEAUTIFULLY! Complete with claps *cause we’re a bit little to click fingers.”

Sailor also performed several songs on stage, causing Chezzi to write: “Clearly she takes after Dad in the singing department. She just sounded like a little angel.”

Scout and Sailor are following in their dad's showbiz footsteps.

With Chezzi halfway through her pregnancy, and documenting her experience on social media, it seems the Denyers have all the ingredients for a successful, fly-on-the-wall show.

“It would make for great TV,” says the source.

“If Ten haven’t thought about it already, they should. Plus, Grant doesn’t appear to have too much on his plate at the moment.”

