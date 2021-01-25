Grant Denyer (pictured) hasn’t shied away from being honest and open with his fellow campmates on the latest season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Channel Ten

“She worked on Sunrise, she was my producer,” Grant began, before adding: “We didn't like each other. We hated each other.”

He continued: “She was really pushy. And I was pretty arrogant, so we didn't like one another at all."

“And then one day... it was so weird. One day we just brushed hands. And I just felt a tingle from my head to my toe. Just this massive feeling."

“I was like, ‘I can't live without this woman.’ It was just a sensory overload that I couldn't deal with or explain. It was a level of love that just blindsided me,” he said.

The former Family Feud host went on to explain that, despite their blossoming romance, the pair were initially unable to be together because each had partners at the time.

Grant shared a candid confession about his relationship with wife Chezzi, which seemingly left some fans a little shocked. Ten

“It was a little bit tricky. Unfortunately, we were both sort of with partners at the time,” Grant told Pettifleur and Paulini, who appeared surprised by the candid confession.

He added: “It was so confusing and there was people's hearts involved. And she was married.”

Grant went on to allege that once he and Chezzi finally got together they encountered issues in the workplace, which ultimately meant they couldn’t work together.

“Sunrise is a family show, everyone talks about their family all the time. It made something that was already difficult very complex,” Grant alleged.

He continued: “It leaked out of our office. Intentionally, I think. And things were being written."

“Got to a point where they actually marched [Chezzi] out of the building. I was like, ‘Oh, this is all collapsing.’ Yeah, she sacrificed a lot,” he added.

Grant recalled how his interest in Chezzi came as a complete surprise. Ten

While Grant has previously spoken about when he and Chezzi started dating, several I’m Celebrity fans seemed surprised by the revelation, which they shared on Twitter.

“I don't think that their spouses would've seen Grant and her story as romantic,” one person wrote, while another stated: “So she gets fired and Grant’s job is perfectly safe???”

A third person added: “So Grant Denyer is a home wrecker? Nice going breaking up a married couple.”

Despite the backlash, not everyone criticised how the celebrity couple came together, with one fan writing: “Grant and Chezzi's love story deserves its own show or something."

“I wasn't expecting that! It's also nice to hear a guy talk about his experiences falling in love, even though the circumstances weren't favourable and Chezzi got the boot."

Meanwhile, another added: “I’ve enjoyed hearing about Grant’s love story - a reminder when things are sometimes dark there is always a Sunrise.”