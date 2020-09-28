Grant Denyer (right) has made a shocking allegation about a former Sunrise employer, who he claims verbally attacked and belittled his wife Cheryl (left), 40. Getty

“I am ashamed of my actions and I would do it differently now, but I had a fight with the boss of Sunrise… his name’s Adam Boland and I nearly killed him one day,” Grant began.

According to the 40-year-old, the incident occurred while the pair were on location in Hawaii in 2005.

“One morning we had a technical failure and the signal drops out and Adam Boland instantly goes absolutely crazy!' Grant told listeners.

He went on to allege that Adam publicly blamed Chezzi, who – despite being six-months pregnant – was working on the show, belittling her in front of the crew.

“He starts saying Cheryl is useless, incompetent and I think he called you a b**ch!” Grant said, before adding the remarks “triggered something” in him.

Grant, 40, gave a no-filtered account of the alleged incident, while discussing the subject of “worst jobs” on his podcast, IT'S ALL TRUE? IT'S ALL TRUE?

“I was like, that’s enough! She is a pregnant lady and not only that she is my wife,” he said.

“I grabbed him and slammed him against the wall and held him by the throat, and yelled at him for 10 minutes on behalf of every person who he’d ever abused, yelled at, belittled and berated.”

While he regrets the way things turned out, Grant told listeners that, at the time, he felt compelled to react being because the alleged comments were so personal.

“Sometimes, I felt there was a pretty toxic environment and I tried to stay away from it. But I’d seen a lot of things happen to a lot of people and I was like ‘ enough is enough’.

“I wanted to stop this guy and I let him have it – double barrels. I told him what I thought of him, I told him how you can’t behave like that, you can’t treat people like that. It is not OK.

Grant Denyer has accused former Sunrise producer Adam Boland (pictured) of previously lashing out at wife Chezzi. Ten

“I get worked up just thinking about it... I’m disappointed in myself for acting that way and responding that way. But he’d pushed me over an edge,” he added.

Chezzi chimed in: “In all the years I’ve known you, I’ve never seen that happen,” before Grant added that he and Adam have since made up.

“In fairness, it is in his book,” Grant said. “He’s written about it and we’ve since made up and are friends now and have since spoken about it and we are all good.

“We were both probably, admittedly, not in the best form of our lives – he was on the exit of Sunrise, I was exhausted, and so a few thing happened that brought this to a head,” he said.

New Idea has reached out to Seven for comment.