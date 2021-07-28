Gorgi Coghlan has announced she is leaving The Project. Instagram

"SOME NEWS: After a lot of reflecting I've made the big decision to step away from @theprojecttv," Gorgi began her statement.



"It hasn't been an easy decision but after 10 YEARS on this wonderful show I feel that it's time. I really love broadcasting and I've missed it this year."

She went on to say that, throughout her career, she has "always known and felt when it's time to leap into the unknown to discover new adventures".

The Masked Singer alum listed some of her greatest accomplishments while sitting at the Project desk, from "interview(ing) Prime Ministers, super stars and incredible humans who have faced tragic circumstances".

After thanking the "creative" and "hard working" production team and makeup and wardrobe staff, Gorgi gave a special shoutout to her fellow presenters Peter Helliar, Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson for their "support, kindness and friendship" over the years.

"Pete, how lucky I've been to work with you on the desk where you never failed to make me laugh so hard every single show! An extra special thank you to my partner in crime on the desk and the person who I've spent the most working hours with over the past ten years," Gorgi wrote.

"Waleed. I feel so lucky to have shared this chapter with you. Your grace, intelligence, wisdom and gentleness inspire me," Gorgi wrote on Instagram. Instagram

Waleed Aly also got a mention in her goodbye post.

To end her statement, Gorgi thanked the show's creator Craig Campbell, as well as the viewers of the program, whom she described as the "heart and soul" of the show.

"I’ve always felt the love and support from you and YOU are the reason I love broadcasting. To connect us all to each other.



"Moving on is hard. It's scary and takes a leap of faith, but it's the only way I know what the universe has in store for me and for me to keep reaching new heights. So here goes! Here's to the next chapter and whatever magic that brings xxx."

WATCH: Gorgi Coghlan on The Masked Singer (Article continues after video)

The post was soon inundated with messages of support from Gorgi's coworkers and industry pals.

Lisa Wilkinson was front and centre, calling the presenter "as classy as it gets".

"We are going to miss you so much Gorgi…you are as classy as it gets, and the light and love you bring to everything you do is an inspiration. But I know that whatever you do next, it will be amazing. Here’s to 15 years of our beautiful friendship, and to 30 more. Xxxx."

Celebrity Apprentice winner Shaynna Blaze was also evident in the comments, wishing Gorgi luck on her next adventure.

"Congratulations Georgie on ten incredible years. Leaving in a high and leaving with excitement for things ahead. I know that feeling & the sadness that goes with it too. Here’s to leaping into the unknown with faith and joy."

Dr. Chris Brown added his voice of support to the mix, penning, "A classy, accomplished and joyous professional. You’ll be missed @gorgicoghlan. Can’t wait for the next chapter."

And Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac, who has shared a desk with the presenter a few times, called Gorgi the "perfect balance of professional & silly" as he wrote, "Hope to share a desk (or any inanimate object really) with you sometime soon. Onward & upward".

Gorgi first joined The Project when she was pregnant with her daughter Molly Rose as a fill-in presenter for Carrie Bickmore. In 2015, when Carrie went on maternity leave, Gorgi acted as her replacement.

And now she's off to try new things! Considering she's a woman of many talents, the world really is her oyster.