Fans were taken aback when celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay took to the stage to present a lifetime achievement award in Las Vegas last week – but it’s not what you think.
WATCH: Gordon Ramsay lookalike Martin Jordan Impersonation
As it turns out, it wasn’t Gordon at all, but rather impersonator Martin Jordan who presented the Bea Fogelman Lifetime Achievement award at The Reel Awards on Thursday.
Martin is just one of several celebrity impersonators from around the world who gathered at the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel to applaud the best of the best lookalike entertainers.
Gordon Ramsay impersonator Martin Jordan.
Gordon Ramsay impersonator Martin Jordan alongside Martha Stewart impersonator Sharon Holmes.
President Donald Trump impersonator Bruce Adel (L) President George W. Bush impersonator Brent Mendenhall (R).
Each year tribute artists, agents and producers nominate entertainers whose names are then placed into a ballot for voting within the industry.
Among the notable doppelgangers – both living and dead – who made an appearance this year was UK singer Adele, Prince Harry and US president Donald Trump.
Adele impersonator Andrea Tyler.
Whoppi Goldberg impersonator Bettina Williams (L) and Joan Rivers impersonator Dee Dee Hanson (R).
Dolly Parton impersonator Charlene Masuda.
Joining Martin on stage was Martha Stewart impersonator Sharon Holmes, who assisted the celebrity chef impersonator in delivering the lifetime achievement gong to this year’s recipient.
Other faux celebrity sightings included Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton and several variations of Cher, from her early days with Sonny Bono, to her recent Burlesque look.
Tina Turner impersonator Coco Fletcher.
Elizabeth Taylor impersonator Louise Gallagher Smith (L) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, impersonator Rhys Whittock (R).
Jack Hanson (L) dressed as Sonny Bono and Cher impersonator Bonnie Kilroe (R).
At one point in the evening, UK pop star George Michael lookalike took to the stage, while later in the ceremony pretend Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne made an appearance.
While the event was to commend the best impersonators, the convention also serves as a networking event where attendees can connect with booking agents.
Stephan Zmijak dressed as the character Dr. Evil, from the "Austin Powers" movie franchise.
