One of the biggest questions at tonight's Married At First Sight dinner party was, is Steve going to meet Mishel's sexual needs?
And after weeks of trying to seduce her husband Steve Burley, Mishel Meshes has had an epiphany, with the help of KC Osborne.
When the other couples accused Steve of 'coasting' through the experiment with intentions to only be Mishel's friend, the barber went off.
'It upsets me actually,the coasting comment,um, because it just does,' he began.
'I didn't come here to coast with somebody,and if everyone thinks that I'm coastingthis woman's time,then I apologise for you becauseyou are so far from the truth -it's not funny.'
Steve insisted he came into the experiment 'to fall in love with somebody.'
'I am still herefighting for that to happen.And if it happens, it happens.If it doesn't, um...I will be disappointed.'
Nine
Mishel began defending Steve, telling the group, 'Steve has said very openlythat he was not, um, he's,he hasn't been attracted to me.But we love each other as people.'
Mishel said that her last relationships were 'highly sexual' and that while'sex is very important', she says, 'our relationshipis deeper than just sex.'
Mishel told the group she just wanted someone to 'cuddle' to fulfill her needs. 'The experiment has beenvery different for Steve and Ithan probably other couples.We've been so raw and emotionalwith each other.Physical intimacy with Steveor sexual intimacy.It can just be other stuff. I actually just wantsomebody to cuddle me.I just feel like I want a cuddle.'
But KC and the gang weren't buying it. KC said as a woman, she wants to feel desired and wanted. All of a sudden, a light bulb went of in Mishel's mind.
Nine
'It's all sweet you wanna hold handsand sit on each other's lap,but come on!Like, let's be honest here.We're grown-ups.We want to be desired,' KC said.
'We're all grown-ups.I want someone to wanna ripmy clothes off and get into it.Like, you're a gorgeous woman.'
'When KC said that, it actually... I had a little bit of an epiphany. I've been quite delusional,' Mishel admitted, adding that it was a pattern in her previous relationships.
'I actually am worth more than that.I need somebody to say,"You know what? I like you."You're f--king awesome.And that's what I want. If I got anything less,I would be selling myself short.'
The ladies around the table nodded, and Mishel indicated to producers that it's likely she'll be leaving the experiment after tomorrow's commitment ceremony.