Mishel began defending Steve, telling the group, 'Steve has said very openly that he was not, um, he's, he hasn't been attracted to me. But we love each other as people.'

Mishel said that her last relationships were 'highly sexual' and that while 'sex is very important', she says, 'our relationship is deeper than just sex.'

Mishel told the group she just wanted someone to 'cuddle' to fulfill her needs. 'The experiment has been very different for Steve and I than probably other couples. We've been so raw and emotional with each other. Physical intimacy with Steve or sexual intimacy. It can just be other stuff. I actually just want somebody to cuddle me. I just feel like I want a cuddle.'

But KC and the gang weren't buying it. KC said as a woman, she wants to feel desired and wanted. All of a sudden, a light bulb went of in Mishel's mind.

'It's all sweet you wanna hold hands and sit on each other's lap, but come on! Like, let's be honest here. We're grown-ups. We want to be desired,' KC said.

'We're all grown-ups. I want someone to wanna rip my clothes off and get into it. Like, you're a gorgeous woman.'

'When KC said that, it actually... I had a little bit of an epiphany. I've been quite delusional,' Mishel admitted, adding that it was a pattern in her previous relationships.

'I actually am worth more than that. I need somebody to say, "You know what? I like you. "You're f--king awesome. And that's what I want. If I got anything less, I would be selling myself short.'

The ladies around the table nodded, and Mishel indicated to producers that it's likely she'll be leaving the experiment after tomorrow's commitment ceremony.