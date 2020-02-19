WATCH: Ja'net knew how to make an entrance on Good Times
The star, 74, was found dead Tuesday at her LA home, with family sources reporting she had not recently spoken of illness or health issues. The mum of three had recently appeared at a fan event without apparent issue.
A regular visitor to the show’s central Evans family, Ja’Net was a familiar face on Australian TV in the 70s and 80s, with Good Times a perpetual rerun on local screens long after it was cancelled.
The cast of 'Good Times' in Los Angeles, September 29, 1977. Pictured are, front row, American actors John Amos (left) and Jimmie Walker; back row, from left, Ralph Carter, BernNadette Stanis, Ja'net DuBois, and Esther Rolle
Getty
Her most memorable storyline involved her adopting a very young Janet Jackson as her daughter.
‘Without Ja'Net, I don't think Janet Jackson would ever have gotten on the show,’ co-star Jimmie Walker said
Ja'Net played mum to a very young Janet Jackson
Getty
Ja'Net and Janet were reunited recently in LA
Getty
Although a famous face, she was also a well-known voice, having composed and sung Movin’ On Up, the classic theme time tune to the hit sitcom The Jeffersons.
She also appeared in films like I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Tropic Thunder and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, but began her career on Broadway, in such shows as Golden Boy and A Raisin in The Sun.