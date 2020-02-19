The cast of 'Good Times' in Los Angeles, September 29, 1977. Pictured are, front row, American actors John Amos (left) and Jimmie Walker; back row, from left, Ralph Carter, BernNadette Stanis, Ja'net DuBois, and Esther Rolle Getty

Her most memorable storyline involved her adopting a very young Janet Jackson as her daughter.

‘Without Ja'Net, I don't think Janet Jackson would ever have gotten on the show,’ co-star Jimmie Walker said

Ja'Net played mum to a very young Janet Jackson Getty

Ja'Net and Janet were reunited recently in LA Getty

Although a famous face, she was also a well-known voice, having composed and sung Movin’ On Up, the classic theme time tune to the hit sitcom The Jeffersons.

She also appeared in films like I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Tropic Thunder and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, but began her career on Broadway, in such shows as Golden Boy and A Raisin in The Sun.