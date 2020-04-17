After 37 years, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are finally getting married according to sources. Getty

“But getting older has made them realise how special their decade-long romance has been – and that they should embrace that,” the source claimed to the American publication.

The insider went on to claim that Kurt and Goldie planning to get hitched later this year at their home in Pacific Palisades, the affluent residential neighborhood in Los Angeles.

According to the insider, everyone close to the stars “can’t wait” for the couple to finally tie the knot and make their relationship official after all these years.

Goldie and Kurt apparently weren’t keen on marriage as they didn’t want to ruin the special relationship they have. Getty

The couple are now rumoured to be in full planning mode, with Goldie keen on having her spiritual guru officiate the ceremony and finish it off with healing gong songs.

Guests will probably include Melanie Griffith, Kris Jenner, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep and Kurt’s best man Quentin Tarantino.

“They want their day to be a celebration of love and life,” the source said.

The happy news comes after plenty of speculation the couple’s marriage was on the rocks.

Last May, Globe reported that Goldie had been cruelly dumped by Kurt over the phone.

"She could never imagine something like this could be coming. It must have been heartbreaking," the source claimed at the time.

Despite the rumours, the couple have remained together and Goldie even took to Instagram recently, to seemingly profess her love for her beau on his birthday.

“Happy birthday sweetheart. I love you. Fun doing the Irish jig with you on your birthday after all these years,” Goldie captioned a sweet snap of them together.