Nicole Kidman was all smiles when she and hubby Keith Urban stepped out on the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Getty

The insider claimed that the Big Little Lies star looked as though she had been crying when she arrived at the event.

“She just found out and got off a plane right before coming here,” the insider said. “She was crying walking in.”

Nicole was apparently so overcome with emotion that she was unable to conduct interviews on the red carpet.

Nicole reportedly became overcome with emotion when she attended the Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills. Getty

“I’m so sorry. I’m so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia,” the star reportedly said.

One of Nicole’s reps later told the publication the star’s home wasn’t in immediate danger but still under threat, so it is being closely monitored.

On Sunday, Nicole appeared to be good spirts as she walked the red carpet with Keith.

An eyewitness claimed Nicole become visibly upset when she learned that her Australian home was under threat as a result of the devastating bushfires. Getty

The blonde beauty stunned in a full-length, strapless red frock, which featured gentle ruching at one side that added soft texture, and a billowy train and thigh-high split.

She sported a barely-there makeup look, which showed off her enviably youthful-looking visage, and she wore her hair straight with a middle part.

The Golden Globes, which officially kicks off the beginning of the 2020 award show season, is held at the historic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.