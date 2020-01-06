The Golden Globes have officially kicked off the 2020 awards season, with the best of television and film descending upon Hollywood in hope of snagging a top gong.

New Idea is covering all the glitz and glamour from the red carpet, as well as revealing the names of the winners as the awards are handed out from 11:00am AEDT.

Below is the list of the nominees in every category – the winner's names will be in updated in bold when they are revealed.