Best Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youseff, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Animated Motion Picture
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Actor In A TV Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best TV Series - Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats) Music and lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Music by: Elton John, Lyrics by: Bernie Taupin
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) Music and lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Spirit (The Lion King) Music and lyircs by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyonce
Stand Up (Harriet) Music and lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actress In A TV Series - Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable*
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Leonardo Di Caprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Best Foreign Language Motion Picture
The Farewell (USA)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
The Politician
Best TV Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette*
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture - Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes