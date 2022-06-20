Hamish had the audience in stitches with his acceptance speech. Getty

"It has been a really weird last couple of years for the TV industry. Really tough. I know I speak on behalf of everybody here when I say we're so grateful to do what we do in this room. We know we're super lucky to keep working and to get to keep working and do what we love.

"We couldn't do it without the people that are watching at home. If you are watching at home. If you are watching this, you're an insomniac, if you are you're also somebody that supports Australian TV and we would not be here without you."

This isn’t the first time Hamish has taken home the prestigious gold gong. He won the Gold for Most Popular Personality on TV back in 2012.

He and his wife Zoe stunned on the red carpet. Getty

Last night he also won the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter for his hosting role on LEGO Masters.

The show also won Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program and was nominated for Most Popular Entertainment or Comedy Program.

Hamish was accompanied to the awards night with his beloved wife and beauty mogul Zoë Foster-Blake, who donned a bold pink and black Gucci frock.

This marks the couple’s eighth TV WEEK Logies Awards together.

"I have such admiration for Hame." Instagram

Shortly after his incredible win, Zoë took to Instagram to celebrate Hamish and his achievements - proving just how proud she is of her husband.

"Congratulations to this magnificent man on his Gold and Silver Logie wins last night, and to LEGO Masters. I have such admiration for Hame," she said.

"Awards and high-rating TV juggernaut aside, he is such a bighearted, giving, generous and decent human and aren’t we lucky to have him entertain us? Yes. Yes we are.

"Long may his unique brand of gentle, witty nonsense amuse and delight."