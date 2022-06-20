Hamish Blake has officially been crowned the winner of the 2022 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality On Australian TV.
He beat fellow nominees Julia Morris, Karl Stefanovic, Melissa Leong, Ray Meagher, Sonia Kruger and Tom Gleeson.
Taking to the stage, Hamish said: "What a hugehonour. I know it's very late. Iwill try and be brief. First GoldLogie in five years to not bedecided by Tom Gleeson. That ismassive," he joked.
"All thepeople that come together to create'Lego Masters'.My beautiful wife,this is - you don't get to stand uphere unless you have amazing peoplebehind you. You're the most amazingof people.
Hamish had the audience in stitches with his acceptance speech.
"It has been a reallyweird last couple of years for theTV industry. Really tough. I know Ispeak on behalf of everybody herewhen I say we're so grateful to dowhat we do in this room. We knowwe're super lucky to keep workingand to get to keep working and dowhat we love.
"We couldn't do itwithout the people that arewatching at home. If you arewatching at home. If you arewatching this, you're an insomniac,if you are you're also somebody thatsupports Australian TV and we wouldnot be here without you."
This isn’t the first time Hamish has taken home the prestigious gold gong. He won the Gold for Most Popular Personality on TV back in 2012.
He and his wife Zoe stunned on the red carpet.
Last night he also won the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter for his hosting role on LEGO Masters.
The show also won Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program and was nominated for Most Popular Entertainment or Comedy Program.