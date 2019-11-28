Departing Gogglebox Australia stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett recently shared the “sad and exiting” news they are not returning for season 11. Instagram

Following the heartfelt post, Foxtel’s executive director of television, Brian Walsh, reached out to the boys, to personally thank them for their time and dedication on the show.

"Thank you, Adam and Symon, for your terrific contribution to Gogglebox over the past 10 seasons. You have given the show countless hours of entertainment," Brian wrote.

"All of the team here at Foxtel are grateful for your involvement in the series and we wish you only the best for the future."

The television executive went on to say he was particularly appreciative of the way Adam and Symon exited the show, before referring to other people who don’t.

"Not everyone leaves a television show with grace and dignity… but you both have done so, which speaks volume about your integrity and professionalism," he wrote.

Shortly after, Adam replied to Brian’s comment, saying: “Thanks mate, incredibly kind of you.”

Taking to Instagram last week, the pair shared an emotional message to their followers, which elicited a strong show of love and support from fans, friends and family.

He added: “We know the show is a massive production that requires significant contributions from many people and to play a small part in that has been a privilege. Will be in touch soon.”

While the TV exec didn’t mention any names in particular, it could be that he was referring to another couch duo from the fly-on-the-wall series.

It was only in February that Brian spoke of his “disappointment” over Angie Kent and Yvie Jones’ departure from the show and appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.