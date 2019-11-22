The nervous moment Bane the bulldog met the newborn baby of Gogglebox stars Sarah Marie and Matty. Instagram

Bane the bulldog met Sarah marie and Matty Fahd's newborn son Malik today. Instagram

Recently, Matty claimed they were considering both animals and people alike as godparents for Malik. In fact, he said the couple's co-star Jad was not a high contender for the role.

"He's campaigning hard for it. I'm going to say no at this point - there are a couple of people and a few animals in front of him," he told WHO Magazine.

Gogglebox stars Matty and Sarah will not be making Jad the godfather. Instagram

The couple appeared to be overjoyed at their pregnancy. Last week, Sarah was snapped cradling her bub in her arms while Matty walked alongside her with a large suitcase (to see the pics, click here).

Taking to Instagram, affable TV star Matty later shared a gorgeous photo of his wife cradling their newborn baby boy.

"Today, the 13.11.19, my heart is full Malik, I will love and protect you for the rest of my days," he began.

"I will be there to lift you up and to catch you when you fall, to give you the confidence to be comfortable with who you are no matter the circumstance, to always be a real man, in the truest sense of the word. I love you my son, forever."

Gogglebox stars Sarah Marie and Matty welcomed baby Malik last week. Instagram

"For all the people out there trying for their own baby, Sarah and I are thinking of you today. Sarah is doing very well and was an absolute legend throughout. Many more photos to come," he added.

Sarah also took to the social media platform to share a series of photos of their new bundle of joy.

Congratulations!