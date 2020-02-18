Now feeling more at ease with her new role, Sarah Marie has the support of her reality star hubby, Matty, who's shared a series of gushing tributes to Instagram about his wife.

When Malik arrived on November 13, Matty wrote, 'Today, the 13.11.19, my heart is full Malik, I will love and protect you for the rest of my days. I will be there to lift you up and to catch you when you fall, to give you the confidence to be comfortable with who you are no matter the circumstance, to always be a real man, in the truest sense of the word. I love you my son, forever.

'For all the people out there trying for their own baby, Sarah and I are thinking of you today.

'Sarah is doing very well and was an absolute legend throughout.'

Aww.