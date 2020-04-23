Mick and Di have quit until after the pandemic. Channel 10

Mick, 77, and Di, 74, who have been on the show since season one, made the heartbreaking decision to leave earlier this month, announcing the news in a video on Gogglebox's Instagram.

The couple said they were "considered old people" and most at risk from the deadly virus.

"Hopefully by the start of the next season all of this will be behind us and you'll be seeing us again on Gogglebox," Mick said. Di added: "This is a very, very crazy world that we live in and actually I did suggest we should have a new TV show called 'Survivor: In The Home'."

Emmie is in isolation apart from her daughter and granddaughter. Channel 10

Emmie, another senior cast member, has also been kept apart from her daughter Kerry and granddaughter Isabelle, who she usually stars with on the show.

While Jad Nehmetallah has been forced to watch TV along with his friends, Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd, via videolink and a laptop, because he could be a potential risk to their new baby Malik.

It's hoped that the award-winning show's "in it together" mentality resonates with viewers.

“I know for myself that first week of being in isolation and watching the show, I found something very comforting about it. I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. It’s the familiarity and probably just watching people on TV going through exactly the same thing,” David shared with TV Tonight.