"For all the people out there trying for their own baby, Sarah and I are thinking of you today. Sarah is doing very well and was an absolute legend throughout. Many more photos to come."

Sarah also took to the social media platform to share a series of photos of their new bundle of joy.

The couple— who told WHO in September that they started trying to fall pregnant after their honeymoon in 2018— announced they were expanding their brood in May. However, weeks after sharing the happy news, Sarah got the shock of her life when her doctor urged her to deliver their bub via C-section. She was recommended for the procedure following a brain hemorrhage she had in 2017.

”My obstetrician and neurosurgeon prefer I have a caesarean which means our baby may be born a bit earlier than planned," she told the publication. “Of course it’s scary and the healing takes longer but I am happy with whatever is safest for me and the baby.”

To make matters worse, she was later rushed to hospital where doctors thought she was miscarrying.

“The first four weeks of my pregnancy I was spotting and was in a lot of pain. People were talking to me and prepping me like I was having a miscarriage, saying it is very normal. I was crying. I was so upset especially when you’re trying to have a baby and you finally fall pregnant, and suddenly people are telling you you’re most likely going to miscarry, instead of ‘these are the possibilities’.”