“Over the years, producers have gone above and beyond to keep a lid on all households and their real lives outside of the show." Channel 10

STRICT CONDITIONS

“Any mention of real-life occurrences and personal dilemmas are understood to be too much for its time slot – they are left on the cutting-room floor,” shares the insider.

According to the source, key cast members feel it’s a real disservice to the audience, and often borders on manipulation.

“You would assume [the cast] have the best job in the business, but that is completely wrong. These people aren’t able to talk to anyone about their job outside of the show’s executives and crew, so they can often feel very isolated,” explains the insider.

Simple requests are often knocked back by crew. Channel 10

Interestingly, simple requests – like asking to change their on-screen wardrobe – are often knocked back by crew. The cast have even offered to pay for their own styling in a bid for change.

While alcohol-fuelled drama is usually reserved for the likes of Married at First Sight and The Bachelor, our source alleges a crackdown on sobriety was put in place, where producers count drinks, after one cast member went overboard with the booze.

ACCESS DENIED

It’s not just the drinks that are under lock and key. It’s believed the “powers that be” restrict when and where the cast can make appearances.

“Requests from media to attend premieres, red carpet events and opening nights are strictly forbidden from the top.” Channel 10

“The Goggleboxer’s are so popular with their audiences, some would rival the biggest so-called stars in town, but they rarely hear about the invitations piling up behind closed doors!” explains the insider.

“Requests from media to attend premieres, red carpet events and opening nights are strictly forbidden from the top.”

The one exception is said to be the appearance by favourites Adam Densten and Symon Lovett at the 2016 TV Week Logie Awards afterparty.

According to the insider, their attendance shocked the cast, with the boys later insisting they “crashed” the Melbourne event.

Former couch potatoes Angie (left) and Yvie (right) quit the show to pursue TV presenter roles. Channel 10

“We have never seen a Gogglebox star return, since producers frown upon the idea of cast becoming celebrities,” says the source.

It’s no secret that cast members with skyrocketing profiles quickly exit the series to pursue other media opportunities outside of their lounge rooms.

In 2019, fan favourites Yvie Jones and Angie Kent were blasted by Foxtel’s executive director of television, Brian Walsh, for making appearances on other programs including I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

“The issue that upsets Foxtel is the exploitation of the Gogglebox brand to market and sell another program,” he sneered. “You will not see a review of them on Gogglebox.”

