Milo and Nick Foxtel

Flatmates and best buds Milo and Nic began their bromance a decade ago after meeting at a retail surf store where they were working.

Milo, who got his nickname from wearing a Milo shirt in his younger years, is a retail regional manager, while Nic is a primary school teacher.

KADAY AND CHANTEL, Sydney’s eastern suburbs

Kayday and Chantel Foxtel

Kaday, who moved to Australia from Sierre Leonne as a refugee when she was 12, met Chantel while the pair were hanging their washing at their shared apartment building – and have been tight ever since.

The two best friends are set to bring some girl power to the series.

They love being at the beach where Chantel is teaching Kaday to swim, which they say resembles scenes from Bondi Rescue.

ELIAS FAMILY, Sydney

The Elias family: Jacob, mum Danielle, dad Les, Lily-Rose and Ivy. Foxtel

The Elias family loves nothing more than curling up on the couch, eating food and sharing some quality time.

Dad Les, mum Danielle, and their three kids Jacob, Lily Rose and Ivy are a busy household. In between taking the kids to dancing, swimming and soccer, Danielle is a photographer and Les owns a car dealership – while he also has a side hustle growing micro-greens.

The boys have seemingly moved on to bigger and better things, with the announcement they will be making a comeback on cable television. Instagram

Former Gogglebox stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett shocked fans last year, when they announced they were stepping down from the popular TV commentary show.

But on Wednesday it was revealed the boys have moved on to bigger and better things, with the announcement they will be making a comeback on cable television.

Speaking on the latest TV Blackbox podcast, former Big Brother winner Benjamin Norris revealed that Adam and Symon will be joining a new production called Footy Yarns.

Former Gogglebox stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett shocked fans last year, when they announced they were stepping down from the popular TV commentary show. Instagram

“Everyone’s been wanting to know where the boys from Gogglebox have gone and they’re about to have a show on Foxtel about sport. It’s not been announced yet,” Ben said.

Ben said the boy’s new show comes amid plenty of speculation over what they might do next, after their shock exit from Gogglebox last year.

“Those two boys, when they left Gogglebox, they were only leaving Gogglebox for something else and Foxtel has given them something to commentate on, which is to do with sport which is what they wanted,” he said.