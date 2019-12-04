The Queen is set to host a formal dinner for visiting US President Donald Trump and a number of other Nato leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Getty

The Duchess kept her makeup look simple and wore her ashy tresses in a blowout style to the side, with a part in the middle.

Melania stunned in a flowing red gown, which featured a high neckline and billowy cape style sleeves, which she teamed with a pair of purple heels.

Her barely-there makeup look showed off her youthful-looking visage, and she wore her brunette locks in a side-swept style.

Prince Charles and Camilla met with President Trump and the First Lady, Melania, for afternoon tea at Clarence House. Getty

The President arrived in the UK on Monday ahead of the Nato summit, and in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he referred to Charles’s climate change concerns, Express reported.

Mr Trump, who previously accused climate experts of having a “political agenda”, described how he “totally listened” to Prince Charles when the royal raised his concerns about the issue.

Camilla stepped out in a chic full-length white lacy frock, which featured three-quarter sleeves and intricate lace detailing across the bodice and skirt. Getty

“What he really feels one way about is the future,” Mr Trump said.

“He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.

“I did mention a number of things, I did say the United States right now has among the cleanest climates,” he concluded.