With parental permission, a troubling television show revealed the faces of the children at the centre of a case that has caused deep controversy and concern in Russia.

The boy and his parents agreed to his medical examination, with the results revealed to millions of viewers when the children Ivan (Vanya) and Darya (Dasha) were out of the studio.

Despite widespread reports that he made her pregnant, the On Air Live show with presenter Andrey Malakhov interviewed Dr Evgeny Grekov, a urology and andrology expert, who denied Ivan could be the father.

“We rechecked the laboratory results three times so there cannot be any mistake,” he told viewers.

“There cannot be sperm cells. He is still a child,” the medic said on cameraa

The children concerned are Ivan (Vanya), left, and Darya (Dasha), right 7 News/East2West/Australscope

The boy had barely started adrenarche - the early stage of sexual maturation, he said.

“There is no testosterone,” he said.

“Puberty has not started. So we have a lot of questions.”

Another show, called ‘Father at 10?’ and aired on the Rossiya 1 channel, spoke to a neighbour in Zheleznogorsk, a nuclear production city in Siberia which is closed to outsiders.

The neighbour, a male in his 40s, suggested the girl had another, older partner.

“Obviously, someone else did this. They just want to hang it on the boy now,” the neighbour said.

Darya (Dasha) having an ultrasound

But Darya denied this, telling viewers: “It was Vanya’s idea [to have sex]. But I did not mind.”

“He closed the door leaving the key in the lock, so his mum could not open the door,” she said.

“It was scary a bit, that it would be painful. It was just a little - and then everything was normal.

“It was a bit shameful, we were just hiding under the blanket.

“I did not think that aged 10 he can do such things, I thought that nothing would happen.”

Psychologist Denis Davydov said when Darya was asked whether she had had sexual relations with anyone else, she gave a “sharp rejection”.

“This gives me the right to say that she had no contacts with other boys or men, she only had Vanya as a partner,” he claimed.

The boy - who gave her roses when they started dating - was asked if he realised that “when you kissed Dasha and so on, that it could lead to such consequences?”

He replied: “I did not think about this.”

When asked if the child could be someone else’s, he said: “This cannot be.”

The girl and her mother want to keep the baby, but it is too early in the pregnancy for a DNA check on the child, which will be completed later.