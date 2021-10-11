Gin Loot

2021 Gin Loot Advent Calendar + Tonic

Starting off strong with a 24 set. This calendar comes with 24 x 30mL premium gins, paired with 24 x 150mL tonics. If you’re a fan of flavoured, dry, barrel-aged and navy-strength gins, this is the one for you.

You can buy it via Gin Loot for currently $319.

Master of Malt

Premium Gin Advent Calendar (2021 edition)

This Christmas countdown calendar features 24 different wax-sealed glass drams by 21 distilleries from 9 countries. Gin lovers, your time has come.

You can buy it via Master of Malt for currently $132.15.

White Possum

White Possum Australian Gin Advent Calendar (2021 Edition)

Featuring 25 x 30mL Australian gins in a range of styles, including classic dry, sloe, pink, modern botanical and navy strength, there’s something for every taste palette in this one.

You can buy it via White Possum for currently $259.

Gintonica via Liquorland

Gintonica 12 Days of Australian Craft Gin

This pack features 12 different 50 mL Australian gins to brighten up your 12 days of Christmas.

You can buy it via Liquorland for currently $99.

That Boutique-y Gin Company via Whisky Shop

That Boutique-y Gin Company 12 Dram Gin Collection

Featuring some of the most exotic and flavourful gins, this pack includes Spit-Roasted Pineapple, Yuzu, Cucamelon, Strawberry & Balsamico, and more, making it the ultimate countdown to Christmas.

You can buy it via Whisky Shop for currently $55.92 (£30).

White Possum via Booze Bud

White Possum Australian Gin Tasting set

OK so not really a calendar, but you still get 12 x 30 mL Australian gins for a festive 12 Days of Gin-Mas celebration.

You can buy it via Booze Bud for currently $135.39.

The Perfect Measure via The Whisky Exchange

The Perfect Measure Gin Of The Year 2021 Tasting Set

If you’re searching far and wide for the top picks of 2021, then look no further than this set which includes a 3cl sample bottle of this year's shortlisted gins.

You can buy it via The Whisky Exchange for currently $52.43.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.