Germaine Greer has spoken out about Harry and Meghan's relationship Getty

Meghan and Harry Getty

The outspoken writer then went on to slam the couple's star-studded 2018 wedding, which was attended by a host of famous faces including Oprah and George and Amal Clooney, calling it "terrible".

"The marriage was terrible too, because it was full of showbiz personalities, as if Meghan lived in a completely artificial world," she said.

"The whole point about showbiz - it's not real, and it won't sustain you."

Meghan reportedly wants Harry to get into shape for LA. Getty Images

Germaine's rant come after Meghan has allegedly told Harry he needs to get into shape as the couple plan a possible move from Canada to LA.

“He’s gained a few pounds lately, especially around the face, and Meg’s ordered him to sort it out,” a source dished to Radar Online.

“That means getting back to the gym, cutting back on carbs and teaming up with a trainer every other day at the very least.”

This isn’t the first time Meghan has wanted Harry to get into shape, with the Prince allegedly undergoing a body overhaul before their 2018 wedding.

It was reported that Harry joined an exclusive gym in England and went on a health kick, cutting out smoking and following a clean diet.

Meghan also is said to have encouraged Harry to start eating clean before their wedding. Getty Images

“Meghan has completely changed Harry’s diet. She’s got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

“They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She’s also weaning him off meat.”