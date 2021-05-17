While her guess is close, the photo is actually from the 1992 award ceremony where Georgie won Most Popular Actress for her role in A Country Practice as Lucy Gardiner.

The win came just two years after Georgie’s first Logies where she took home the TV WEEK Logie Award for Best New Talent for her A Country Practice debut.

Georgie at the 1992 TV WEEK Logie Awards. TV WEEK

The photo with the legendary PM comes just a day after the two-year anniversary of his passing.

Australia’s 23rd Prime Minister and Labour party leader modernised Australia’s economy and introduced significant social reforms, as well as being remembered for his fair dinkum persona.

In 2019 he died peacefully at home, aged 89 years.