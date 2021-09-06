Georgia Love has been called out for a 'casually racist' Instagram story. Instagram

The anonymously-run gossip page drew attention to the post, writing "As well as ‘casual’ racism being totally not okay, did Georgia not take into consideration about how this could make her audience with an Asian background feel? Ugh.”

Georgia soon deleted the story, but took to the same platform to apologise.

“Earlier I posted a video of a cat in a restaurant window. I meant for this to be a joke about an animal being in a restaurant at lunch service time," she penned.

“I meant absolutely no insinuation about the type of animal nor the type of restaurant, but I do see that my post did not come across like that and was offensive," she added.

“I sincerely apologise for the oversight and offence I have caused. Thank you to those who called me out. This is what we need to make sure we are all accountable and do better. Again, I apologise from the bottom of my heart for the offence caused."

Following Georgia's removal of the story, Aussie Influencer Opinions updated their own post, writing "EDIT: After an hour, she finally removed the story. I anticipate we’ll see some sort of apology statement.”

Georgia went on to message Aussie Influencer Opinions, as seen in a screenshot posted to the account.

She said the joke was supposed to be "about an animal being in a restaurant at lunch service time."

“I truly did not mean for any insinuation of that,” she added.

However, some in the comments remain sceptical of the apology.

“Not even a good lie!!” one wrote.

“Ok so if this was a cat at an Aussie pub she would not make this joke,” another added.

“Anyone who apologises “for offence caused” is not apologising,” said a third.