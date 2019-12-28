George Michael's sister found dead on third anniversary of his death
Devastating news just in.
George Michael’s sister has tragically died on the third anniversary of his death.
Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found dead in her London home on Christmas day.
The Metropolitan Police released a statement : "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3." The statement continued: "The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances."
The devastating news comes after Melanie and the rest of George's family posted a heartfelt tribute on his official website.
"We have come full circle again and Christmas time (and the holidays), are upon us once more. I think we as a family … have come to fully appreciate (although we already knew really), quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music."
Getty
The post continued: "We know how much his lyrics can offer support when things are tough and help celebrate when times are good and life is going well … Thank you so much for your kind messages, they lift us when things are tough." The heart-warming letter also mentioned Last Christmas, the film in which George Michael's music is featured and celebrated: "Thank you for embracing and supporting the ‘Last Christmas’ movie and soundtrack, we knew you would enjoy it!! … We love that you love it, as would Yog [George]."
George died of heart and liver disease on December 25th, 2016