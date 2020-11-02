Margot Robbie (pictured) has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Austral Scope

“It’s not Margot’s fault ... it’s who she hangs out with that’s the problem,” tells our exclusive insider.

Margot is set to star alongside Christian Bale in a new comedy for Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell.

However, her signing “pretty much slams the door on George having any association with her in the future”, adds the insider.

Rumour has it Margot won’t be making movie magic with George Clooney (pictured). Getty

“She’s gone into the same blacklist pile as Mark Wahlberg.”

George famously cut ties with Mark after he refused to take his side following a fight with David on the set of Three Kings back in 1999.

“It was pretty vicious but George and David have been public enemies number one ever since – and anyone associated with David is banned from George’s circle,” adds the insider.

As for Margot, sources say she was incredibly excited when George and his team expressed interest in working with her and didn’t understand why everything suddenly went quiet.

“Now she knows. Through no fault of her own, a silly on-set fight that happened when she was eight years old has cut her out of one of Hollywood’s most prestigious inner circles.

“She’s not going to let it worry her, though – this movie with David and Christian could earn her enough gongs to have her own prestigious inner circle!” the source adds.

