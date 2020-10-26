Rumour has it George, 59 (pictured), is getting by with a little help from his friend – Jennifer Aniston! Getty

The friendship grew when she married his longtime buddy Brad Pitt. Now, some 25 years later, they’re close in their own right, with Jen, 51, counselling her friend through his feelings.

Insiders tell New Idea exclusively that George is a frequent guest at Jen’s Bel Air home, often travelling the 15 minutes between their mansions on his motorbike.

“In some ways, it’s a middle finger to Amal, who wasn’t a huge fan of his motorcycle riding or his friendship with Jen,” says a source.

Jen (pictured) and George first clicked in 1995, when he guest-starred on her hit sitcom Friends. Getty

“She spent some time at George and Amal’s place in Italy while she was filming Murder Mystery, and they never exactly bonded. Jen and George, however – it’s like they’ve known each other forever.”

After surviving plenty of her own break-up pain, including divorcing Brad in 2005, and Justin Theroux in 2018, Jen has famously come back better than ever – and we’re told George wants the secrets of her glow up.

“George has seen first-hand how well she’s adapted and overcome heartbreak,” says a source. “He jokingly calls her the ‘Queen of Lonely Hearts’, going by how adept she is at providing tea, sympathy and a shoulder to cry on.”

Reports are gaining steam that George (right) and Amal Clooney’s (left) marriage is beyond the brink of repair. Getty

As George grapples with whether to split from Amal, who he married in 2014 and shares three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, sources say he’s become “a mainstay” at Jen’s place.

“She has a few socially distant gatherings a month with the likes of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jason Bateman, and lately, George has started popping in to say hi and have a margarita or two,” says a source.

“It feels like the old days when George was much more social. For a few years there, he dropped off the face of the Earth. It’s so nice to have him back, and sharing

a wonderful friendship with Jen again.”

