“He struggles to even get out of bed and make it onto set and looks a shadow of his former self,” the insider adds.

Amal allegedly “cut off contact with George” out of growing concerns he was slipping back to his former partying ways. The Hollywood megastar is believed to have been spending increased amounts of time with long-time party pal Sean Penn.

“Amal is not dumb and knows it’ll lead to partying and boozing,” the source reveals.

“It’s led to some nasty clashes.”

As tensions escalate, the source says George is already gearing up for a “bitter battle” over custody. As a result, the actor has reportedly “reached out” to fellow A-lister Tom Cruise, who went through a “similar situation” after splitting from Katie Holmes.

Back in 2018, Tom sent words of support to his famous friend, after George was involved in a bike accident.

“He’s great on a motorcycle and I hope he’s OK. I really, George … I hope you’re OK buddy,” Tom said at the time, while speaking on a red-carpet even in Paris.

