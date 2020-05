Supplied

“George is not taking well to being bossed around, and Amal’s finding it suffocating having to clean up after him. He’s like a grown kid, watching TV and movies all day and stuffing his face with junk food while having virtual calls with his friends.”

Supplied

The insider added the couple put on a united front for their kids but “there have been a lot of confrontations and ultimatums”.

Getty

Could this be the final nail in the coffin for the famous couple?

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!