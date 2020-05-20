Rumour has it that George and Amal Clooney are struggling to keep their marriage afloat and are reportedly at breaking point, with insiders claiming the pair are on the verge of divorce. Getty

And it seems their arguments have reached boiling point, with the couple almost living completely separate lives during the coronavirus isolation.

Sources allege the lockdown has put the couple under a lot of pressure. “These past few weeks have been hell on earth for the Clooneys!” an insider claimed to Globe.

The famous couple have been married for nearly six years and share twins Alexander and Ella, 2. Getty

What’s more, the couple recently made headlines after it was speculated their marriage was on the rocks as the actor was seen fleeing his marital home looking distressed.

“George is not taking well to being bossed around, and Amal’s finding it suffocating having to clean up after him,” an insider claimed to Globe at the time.

“He’s like a grown kid, watching TV and movies all day and stuffing his face with junk food while having virtual calls with his friends.”

The insider added the couple put on a united front for their kids but “there have been a lot of confrontations and ultimatums”.

