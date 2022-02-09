Geoff and Sara announced their split in 2018. Getty

Announcing their split at the time, Geoff shared a statement on Instagram and said the pair would “remain friends”.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 13 years together, Sara and I have made the decision to amicably separate,” his statement read.

“We continue to remain friends as our focus will always be about providing a positive, loving and beautiful future to our two girls.”

Prior to their split, Geoff stood by his wife when she was accused of shoplifting that same year, posting a supportive message to Instagram after the story became public.

“We all trip over and make mistakes and unfortunately, we let others down. But that doesn’t make us bad people,” he wrote.

“Naturally there are two sides to every story, and there will be a time, when we as a family will share our side.

“For now, my primary focus is to make sure that the health and well-being of my best friend is managed, so she can be the best person she can be for herself and for our family.”

Geoff and Sara were married in 2011 after several years of dating, and now co-parent their two daughters, who both recently celebrated their birthdays in January.

“These 2... Best ever,” Geoff proudly shared of his two daughters on Father’s Day in 2020.

Now, as he prepares for his SAS journey to begin when the show airs next week, there’s no doubt the girls will be supporting their dad all the way through.