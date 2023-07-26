WATCH NOW: Lisa Curry returns to her first love - swimming. Article continues after video.

The Allianz Swim Club has been specially designed for adults to equip them with the skills they need to swim confidently in time for summer and bridge the gap for those who feel like they "missed the boat" when it comes to learning swimming skills.

Allianz Australia has teamed up with AUSTSwim and Masters Swimming Australia to launch a free-to-learn swimming program for adults who can't swim, or have low confidence in the water.

According to Allianz, the program was "unique" and was not just about lessons "but about community and belonging."

"At Allianz, everything we do is about inspiring confidence in tomorrow, not just for our customers, but for all Australians, and this promise is at the core of the Allianz Swim Club," Allianz Australia Managing Director, Richard Feledy said in an official statement.

"The program aims to help Australian adults who can't swim, feel more confident in the water, and ultimately embrace the very best of Australian culture, of which swimming, water, and the ocean are so central."

"90 percent of Aussies agree there is a need for an adult swimming lesson program. We wanted to act on this by offering free lessons in a fun, encouraging, and nonjudgemental environment to help these Australians be ready to enjoy the water in time for summer."