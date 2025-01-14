Your favourite chocolate and muesli bars are together at last

The ultimate mid-morning snack is getting a delicious upgrade thanks to Uncle Tobys!

In a dream collaboration with Nestle, you will soon be able to get muesli bar flavours inspired by some of your favourite chocolate bars.

The bars come in three flavours and are made with 100% Aussie oats.

Better yet, they have a 3-star health rating and are a source of fibre.

(Credit: Supplied)

Three new flavours

The first is inspired by Chokito, made with Australian oats, chewy caramel fudge pieces, choc cereal balls and smooth milk chocolate.

Another flavour is inspired by the tasty Golden Rough. This one is also made with Aussie oats mixed with toasted coconut, choc cereal balls and smooth milk chocolate.

The last flavour is the classic Crunch, made with Australian oats, rice crispies and smooth milk chocolate. Yum!

(Credit: Supplied)

Uncle Tobys Marketing Manager, Jessica Barnes said they were really excited about the collaboration.

“Our dedicated team has successfully blended the wholesome goodness of an Uncle Tobys muesli bar with the delicious, true-to-flavour essence of Chokito, Crunch, and Golden Rough. The taste and texture make the perfect match.”

When and where can you buy the new flavours?

The new range of Uncle Tobys muesli bars will be available from Monday, 20th January 2025 at all major retailers. You can purchase a pack of five for $5.50.

