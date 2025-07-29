Why everyone is obsessed with this green spread

Turns out it’s easy being green!

If your toast has been looking a little beige lately, the New Idea Food team have been introduced to the perfect solution: pistachio spread.

With lots of different brands popping up, we love Farmer Jo’s Pistachio Spread. Launched as part of ALDI’s brand-new Limited Time Only range, this luscious green spread is causing a serious stir on TikTok, with foodie creators rushing to try both the Crunchy and Smooth varieties. And let’s just say… fans are going nuts.

With videos from creators like @lanah_jones racking up thousands of views, the vibrant condiment has been called a game-changer. One reviewer said it “didn’t last more than 8 hours in my cupboard” – and we can understand why.

The real question is, are you Team Smooth or Team Crunchy? (Credit: ALDI)

Farmer Jo’s Crunchy Pistachio Spread

For $9.99 a jar, you get 200g of pistachio-packed goodness. The Smooth spread is deliciously creamy, ideal for slathering on toast, baking, or sneaking spoonfuls straight from the jar.

Farmer Jo’s Smooth Pistachio Spread

Prefer a bit of crunch? The Crunchy version is packed with real pistachio pieces for adding texture and indulgence to toast, desserts or other favourite recipes.

Both varieties are gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based, which means they are suitable for a wide range of diets.

Social media has been impressed! (Credit: ALDI)

What would you use pistachio spread for?

TikTokers like @angeeats and @tastitati are fully onboard, with rave reviews and “you NEED to try this” levels of enthusiasm.

One creator, @nectoriouspapi, pointed out that ALDI’s pistachio spread contains 19% pistachios, compared to cult-favourite Pistachio Papi spread, which comes in at 16%. Consider this a win for the budget-conscious foodie!

Some creators are even using the spread to create their own version of the viral (and expensive) Dubai chocolate.

TikTok creator @biteswithlily makes her own Dubai chocolate using pistachio spread (Credit @biteswithlily)

Where can I get some Pistachio spread?

Head straight to ALDI ($9.99 for a 200g jar) and get that breakfast upgrade you’ve been dreaming about! Farmer Jo’s Pistachio Spread is part of a limited-time range featuring over 250 new products. This one might not stay on shelves for long!

No ALDI near you? Check out your local Coles or Woolies for other brands to try.

