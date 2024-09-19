When I was younger, cheese toasties were one of my favoruite meals. I could have it for breakfast, lunch AND dinner and I would never get sick of it.

Despite my addiction as a child, the Cheese Toastie is something that somewhat lost its appeal as I grew older, and I now find myself only having the delicious cheesy sandwich once in a blue moon.



Until now…

I recently tried the Sunbeam Turbo Crunch 4-Slice Toastie Maker, and it’s safe to say, my toastie addiction has returned!

As suggested in the name, the toastie maker promises a crunchier sandwich in less time – and well, I can confidently say that is exactly what it provides.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

When I first took the toastie maker out of its packaging, I was surprised by how lightweight and compact the device was. Weighing in at only 3.4kg and conveniently folding up for stand-up storage, I was very impressed with how effortlessly the sandwich press fit in my cupboard.



It even has a built-in cord wrap hidden under the base to ensure the cord remains out of the way, especially if you’re storing it among other corded devices.

HOW TO USE THE SUNBEAM TURBO CRUNCH TOASTIE MAKER

The next step was giving it a quick wipe down and preparing to make my delicious grilled cheese toastie. The sandwich press is made with DuraCeramic which is said to be 4x more durable and more scratch resistance and is much easier to clean up than non-stick coatings.

As I don’t use up a loaf of bread in a week, I am the type of person to store my bread in the freezer. When I first looked at the Sunbeam Turbo Crunch 4-Slice Toastie Maker, I was worried that it wouldn’t work with frozen bread slices. Despite my hesitation, I committed.



I plugged in the sandwich press and it immediately began to heat up. By the time I had finished buttering both slices of bread and adding cheese to make a sandwich, the Turbo Crunch made a distinct clicking sound and a green light appeared on the top and I knew we were ready to roll.

The sandwich was easy to squash down and the handle clicked into place effortlessly. As directed, I waited about two minutes before I clicked the TURBO button. Wanting my sandwich to be extra crunchy, I waited about another minute before I was satisfied with the appearance of my grilled cheese.

THE FINAL PRODUCT

The toastie easily slipped out of the sandwich press and there was no cheese oozing out. The crispy toastie was basically split in two by the machine, however, a quick slice down the middle and I had two delicious triangles on my plate ready to eat.



To my pleasant surprise, all the cheese was melted and the bread was crunchier than I anticipated. There is no denying the Sunbeam Turbo Crunch 4-Slice Toastie Maker makes a delectable grilled cheese sandwich and I can’t wait to try making other sandwiches in the press.

WHAT’S THE VERDICT?

If you’re looking to make a more stacked toasted sandwich with more fillings than just cheese, the turbo crunch has an extra hinge height feature that securely holds the bread in place- no slide, no squish, no mess.



Overall, the Sunbeam Turbo Crunch 4-Slice Toastie Maker makes the perfectly crunchy toastie in a shorter amount of time than a traditional sandwich press. It is easy to clean and store and allows you to make up to four toasties in one go. What more could you want?



If you want to try the Sunbeam Turbo Crunch 4-Slice Toastie Maker, you can get your hands on it at a range of stores, starting at $101.15.

