The new Sunbeam snack maker is small but mighty

OK, full disclosure: I already own a sandwich press. So when I was offered the opportunity to try the new Sunbeam Mini Snack Press & Grill, I couldn’t help but wonder, do I really need this? Another appliance to take up precious cupboard space or clutter up my already-cluttered bench top?

Then, when I removed it from its box, it was SO small I had to laugh! But once I plugged this baby in, it was GAME ON.

The Sunbeam Mini Snack Press & Grill, with a banana for scale! (Credit: Erin Roberts)

The teen test

My initial thought was that this little appliance could be great for my kids to use instead of us constantly having to hear that age-old mantra, “Can I have a snaaack?”.

I liked the idea that the Mini Snack Press & Grill was light enough for them to easily handle themselves, whilst being small enough to stash somewhere easily accessible. Plus, a toasted sandwich is a healthier option for growing teens than the packaged food in the pantry they might reach for.

The boys enjoyed making their own toasties; it was a very quick and low-fuss process. The appliance heats up VERY quickly thanks to the rapid 2-minute preheat function, and I was pleasantly surprised to find that it seems to be as efficient at cooking a toastie (and melting the cheese inside, a very important detail) as my larger sandwich press. (Note that younger children should be supervised when using this, as it does get very hot.)

My two boys making their own toasties using the Mini Snack Press & Grill. (Credit: Erin Roberts)

What else can the Sunbeam Mini Snack Press & Grill do?

Melty, golden toasties are fantastic, and that’s probably all my kids will use this appliance for. But what else can it do?

Contained in the box is a little instruction manual that includes a few recipes to demonstrate what the Mini Snack Press & Grill is capable of. There’s also a QR code on the front that takes you to a more detailed User Guide with even more recipes, including mini omelettes, hotcakes, pasties, and even fried eggs.

I decided to give a fried egg a try and popped it on top of a ham and cheese toastie, Croque Madame-style. I loved that the compact size of the appliance and the raised edges meant that the egg ended up perfectly sandwich-sized. It cooked incredibly fast, so you do have to keep an eye on it!

A perfectly cooked and shaped fried egg. (Credit: Erin Roberts)

Don’t forget dessert!

We also decided to try a “dessert toastie” in the Mini Snack Press & Grill. For research purposes only, you understand.

Presenting: the S’mores Toastie! (Scroll to the bottom of the page if you’d like the decadent recipe.)

S’mores toasties, very extra! (Credit: Erin Roberts)

Compact and fuss-free

After thoroughly testing out this nifty little powerhouse, I highly recommend it as a quick, easy, and practically mess-free option for lunches and snacks. Thanks to the non-stick coated plates, I didn’t even need to butter the outsides of the toasties, and just used a tiny amount of olive oil spray for things like fried eggs or mini omelettes. Then it’s just a matter of wiping the plates clean once it’s cooled and stashing it away for next use. The Mini Snack Press & Grill locks closed and can be stored in an upright position as an additional space-saving option.

Where can I get the Sunbeam Mini Snack Press & Grill?

The Sunbeam Mini Snack Press & Grill is available in-store and online at the Good Guys for $39.00. Head over to Sunbeam for more information on this product.

The kids went nuts for these! (Credit: Erin Roberts)

Erin’s go-to S’mores Toastie Recipe

Makes 1 toastie, Prep 5 mins, Cook 2 mins

Ingredients

2 slices brioche loaf (I used Brioche Gourmet)

Nutella

Marshmallows (any size and colour)

Biscoff biscuits, crushed

Method

Step 1.

Generously spread one slice of brioche with Nutella.

Step 2.

Sprinkle the crushed Biscoff (about one biscuit per toastie) over the Nutella, lightly pressing on.

Step 3.

Cut marshmallows in half if they are large and arrange them on top of the Nutella and Biscoff.

Step 4.

Put the other slice of brioche on top and place it carefully into the Mini Snack Press & Grill. Cook for about two minutes, checking regularly (it burns easily!).

Step 5.

Allow to cool slightly, then cut in half and enjoy the gooey delights within!

