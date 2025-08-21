The suspense is over…we finally know the 2025 Red Bull Summer Edition flavour!

Red Bull is known for releasing seasonal flavours, and the Summer Edition is always highly anticipated.
Aussie fans are desperate to try the 2025 Summer Edition and have been guessing feverishly about what the hot new flavour might be. There’s even a subreddit dedicated to the popular beverage, where die-hard fans get together to compare notes.
Red Bull Editions combine the classic Red Bull Energy Drink with different tastes, offering a refreshing option for every palate and occasion. In Australia, the Red Bull Editions line also includes The Red Edition, The Tropical Edition, The Blue Edition, The Berry Edition, The Coconut Edition and The Winter Edition.
Every flavour is still guaranteed to give you “wiiings”!
What is the Red Bull Summer Edition flavour?
The 2025 Summer Edition flavour is… *drumroll*…
White Peach!
It has already sparked major buzz online, with Redditors claiming it’s the “goated flavour” (which is nothing to do with actual goats, in case you were worried).
What does it taste like?
On TikTok, Aussie snack reviewer @russ.eets (who got his hands on it early) has already rated White Peach a massive 9 out of 10. He described it as “…like biting into a juicy ripe peach” and “…absolutely awesome.”
The juicy new flavour rewards fans with a burst of white peach flavour and a touch of citrus peel and floral notes – luscious and delightfully aromatic.
Red Bull athlete Molly Picklum describes the White Peach flavour as “summer in a can”.
Where can I grab a can (or a case) of Red Bull White Peach?
The limited edition flavour will be available in 250ml cans exclusively from 7-Eleven from 1 September. It will be rolled out nationally to retailers such as Coles and Woolworths from 1 October.
Sit tight and mark your calendars!