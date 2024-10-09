Brent Draper admits: “We conceived Bowie on MasterChef”

Life has been “hectic” for MasterChef 2023 winner Brent Draper.

After winning the title and taking home a life-changing $250,000 in prize money, he has gone on to launch a podcast with his wife Shonleigh, become a Coles and Jayco ambassador, and star in Channel 10 cooking series Farm to Fork.

But his most exciting achievement in the last 18 months is undoubtedly the arrival of his second child, a boy named Bowie who was born in November 2023.

The Draper family is now complete. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking with New Idea almost a year on, the 35-year-old admitted that it had been a “serious step up” going from one to two kids.

“It just gets really hectic Brent shares with us.

[But] we are pretty lucky because Alfie is five, he can look after himself to a degree and he really helps with little Bowie, they’ve got a great little relationship so we are lucky,” he adds.

Speaking of Bowie, he may only be an infant, but it’s clear MasterChef has had a huge impact on his life, literally – at least according to Brent.

“He was actually conceived at MasterChef,” the amused father-of-two tells us.

“He has MasterChef in his blood.”

And Brent’s oldest child is no different! The reality star tells us that Alfie “loves to think he helps” when mum and dad are making meals.

Brent says cooking while camping in your Jayco caravan doesn’t have to be complicated. (Credit: Instagram)

While life is chaotic for the family of four, they’ve made it a priority to carve out some precious time together, often taking their Jayco caravan out on the road for some time away from their home in the Northern Rivers of NSW.

Unsurprisingly, despite not being able to access his kitchen, Brent says he is still able to whip up a wide variety of nutritious, gourmet meals with the help of a few simple ingredients, appliances, and cooking methods.

“Even though the Jayco caravan [kitchens] are as good as they get, they are still not the size of a house [kitchen] so one-pot wonders are the best,” he says.

Whether it’s in a pan, pot, or in the barbecue, dishes such as his current favourites – a barbecue Tuscan Whole Cook with roasted veggies or Mexican Chorizo and Eggs – are easier than you’d think to whip up while on a campsite.

He also recommends investing in a quality slow cooker or pressure cooker, both allowing you to set and forget to create a beautiful meal.

Alfie is a huge fan of cooking with his dad in the kitchen. (Credit: Instagram)

As for the ingredients Brent always has in his Jayco camping pantry, canned products are the way to go.

“They last forever so if you don’t use them on this trip, you’ll use them on the next one.”

Asian flavour starters such as soy and sesame oil are also must-purchase items, alongside tomato sauce – a preferred pantry staple of Brent’s son Alfie.

As for what the future holds, there will be plenty of camping trips, TV appearances, and exciting projects that Brent can’t yet reveal to us.

But when asked if baby number three could be on the horizon it’s a firm no.

“We are very lucky and grateful our life has turned out [like this]. It’s an amazing life.”