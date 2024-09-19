I am a cold brew lover. As soon as the warmer weather starts to roll in, I immediately get excited as it means I can comfortably enjoy an iced drink on my way to work.



However, compared to a small cappuccino or long black, iced lattes and cold brew coffees can cost up to $7, making the summertime a far more expensive season for me.

On top of that, cold brew is not available at all coffee shops and so even if I’m craving it, it is a drink that is notoriously hard to come by. However, I recently acquired a household appliance that has changed my life.

(Credit: Supplied)

Instant Brand’s Instant Cold Brewer is the home appliance of my dreams. Any cup of coffee in the morning puts a smile on my face, but since trying out this cold brewer, I definitely have some extra pep in my step.

HOW TO USE THE INSTANT COFFEE BREWER

The smallest amount of cold brew you can make in one go is two cups – for a heavy coffee drinker like me, this is perfect. And what’s more? It’s super easy to make!



Using any medium-ground coffee of your choice, you use the provided scoop to put the directed amount of coffee (3.5 scoops to make 2 cups) in the basket, place the basket inside the glass jug that has been filled with water up to the directed line, put the lid on, click a couple buttons, and let it do its thing.



The user manual supplied gives you the exact measurements for however much brew you are whipping up, making the process incredibly simple. The cold brewer will then make some swishing sounds and work its magic as you get ready for the day.



It takes 15 minutes to brew the two cups, however, if you do a full jug, it takes a total of 20 minutes. Either way, you’ll have a delicious cup of cold brew in no time.

(Credit: Supplied)

WHAT’S THE VERDICT?

As a person who has had an embarrassing amount of cold brew in their life, I was worried my expectations were too high and I was going to be disappointed by the flavour of the cold brew made from the Instant Cold Brewer. However, that was not the case at all.



I was pleasantly surprised with how well the cold brewer could replicate the taste of a traditional cold brew which typically takes between 8 and 24 hours.



Obviously, the flavour will depend on the brand of the coffee grind you use, however, my personal experience proves this appliance makes a brew that starts the day right.

(Credit: Supplied)

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Though I personally only used the appliance to make a cold brew, you can also make fresh cold coffee for frappes, cocktails and even cold iced tea infusions.

To make an iced tea, the process is just as simple. All you need to do is place the loose tea leaves in the basket and after 20 minutes you’ll have a delicious iced tea of your choosing.



If you’re ready to become a barista in your own home and skip the line at the coffee shop, you can shop Instant Brand’s Instant Cold Brewer here: