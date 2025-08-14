Here’s how you can score FREE Pizza Hut for the next three months

Pizza Hut is turning 55, and to celebrate this milestone, they are giving away 55,000 menu items over the next 12 weeks!

No catches, all you have to do is download the Pizza Hut app to unlock a daily chance to score free menu items from the comfort of your couch. Pizza lovers have the opportunity to snatch up a freebie every day from Monday, 11 August, until the end of October.

Pizza Hut Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Wendy Leung, says, “To celebrate 55 years of Pizza Hut in Australia, we wanted to do something truly memorable by giving Aussies what they really want. This is our biggest ever App giveaway, designed to be simple and rewarding. By downloading the app and checking in daily, customers have the chance to enjoy free menu items throughout the 12-week celebration.”

Get a load of that cheese pull! (Credit: Pizza Hut Australia)

What’s on offer?

The freebies on offer during the three-month-long pizza-palooza include pizzas, sides, and desserts.

The great news is, even if you don’t score a freebie, you can unlock deals on your favourite meals and snacks that are exclusive to the app. That means Pepperoni Lovers or Cheese Lovers pizza for just $8 (pick-up only), $2 garlic bread, six wings ($6.95), a Hershey’s Share Cookie ($6.95), and their Choc Lava Cake for just $2.

This could be you! (Credit: Pizza Hut Australia)

How to score some Pizza Hut freebies

It’s really as simple as 1, 2, 3. Here’s how to get in on the action:

Download the Pizza Hut app from the App Store or Play Store and register your details. Check in daily to spin the wheel, keep your fingers crossed that you’re a lucky winner that day. If you score a free item, add it to your order for pick-up or delivery (charges may apply for delivery).

That’s it! May the odds be ever in your FLAVOUR.

